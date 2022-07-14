19 per cent of covid hospital patients unvaccinated

THE ACT has recorded 1367 new COVID-19 cases today (July 14) – up from 1345 yesterday – detected through 767 PCR tests and 600 RATs.

ACT Health reports 137 people are in hospital with covid, with five in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Across the ACT, there are 7163 active case of COVID-19, with a total of 174,861 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020.

Between January 1 and ACT Health’s latest data report on July 3, 2022 , there have been 1062 hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the ACT.

ACT Health reports that 201, or 19 per cent, of the 1062 hospital admissions up to July 3 were unvaccinated people.

The vaccination status of 32 people (3 per cent) was unknown, 31 people (3 per cent) had received one dose of a covid vaccine, 341 (32 per cent) had received two doses of a vaccine, 414 people (39 per cent) were admitted with three doses of a covid vaccine, and 43 (4 per cent) of the 1062 were admitted with four doses of a vaccine.