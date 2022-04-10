Daily covid case numbers soften on Sunday

Of the new cases, 453 infections were detected by PCR and 342 from rapid antigen testing.
There are 6093 active cases in Canberra.
Covid hospital cases remain at 62, including three in intensive care and another two on ventilators.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply