Sunday, April 10, 2022

Daily covid case numbers soften on Sunday

DAILY covid cases have fallen from 1200 on Friday to 795 today (April 10), says ACT Health.

Of the new cases, 453 infections were detected by PCR and 342 from rapid antigen testing.

There are 6093 active cases in Canberra.

Covid hospital cases remain at 62, including three in intensive care and another two on ventilators.

