3 in 5 Canberrans not getting mental health support on time

CANBERRANS wait the longest for psychiatric care compared to any other state or territory, a new report finds.

According to the Productivity Commission’s Report on Government Services 2021, only 41.9 per cent of people seeking psychiatric care at Canberra’s emergency departments were seen on time in 2019-20, below the national average of 68 per cent.

The report revealed three in five Canberrans presenting to Canberra hospitals for mental health care are not getting the treatment they need on time.

It also showed a decrease in the timeliness of mental health treatment in the ACT, with almost 58 per cent of patients seen on time three years ago.

“We know the pandemic has had a big impact on people’s mental health and it is appalling that we are going backwards in the care we provide,” said shadow health minister Leanne Castley.

“We would expect more Canberrans to be needing mental health treatment which will put even more strain on a system already failing to cope.”