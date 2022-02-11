75% of 5-11 year olds have had their first vaccine

MORE than three quarters of children aged five to 11 in the ACT have now had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Today’s (February 11) figures from ACT Health reported that 75.1 per cent of children eligible for the vaccine have had their first dose, and 58.9 per cent of residents aged 16 and over have now had their booster dose.

Walk-in vaccinations will be available for 5 to 11 year-olds from 9am to 5pm tomorrow at the AIS Arena, as the mass vaccination clinic is transformed into a “superhero centre”.

There were 489 new cases of the virus reported in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, 303 of which were detected by PCR tests and 186 were detected by RATs.

It brings the active cases in the territory to 2533.

There are 50 people in the virus hospitalised with covid in the ACT, three of whom are in intensive care and one who is on a ventilator.