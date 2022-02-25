A demented but unrepentant night of angry comedy

Theatre / “Ruthless!”, Echo Theatre. At The Q, until March 12. Reviewed by JOHN LOMBARD.

“RUTHLESS!” is a mordant satire of the starchy classic musical, realised with conviction by director Jordan Best.

Obnoxious child prodigy Tina Denmark (Jessy Heath) is doted on by her loving stage mother Judy (Jenna Roberts). When stone-hearted talent agent Sylvia St Croix (Dee Farnell) decides to mentor Tina, this sparks voracious ambition in mother and daughter, with gruesome consequences.

With book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laid, this eccentric musical about hunger for fame has built cult cred since its 1992 off-Broadway debut.

Best exults in this broad and bitter spoof, encouraging the actors to deliver bold performances with fractured types such as the brittle Stepford wife, the obsessed fan and the alcoholic theatre critic.

Best’s frequent collaborator, the omni-talented Jenna Roberts, is perfectly cast as Judy, using her comic talent and pristine singing voice to deliver a gentle soul with lurking frantic madness. Jessy Heath, an adult actor in a child part, emphasises the stunted garishness of Tina, with clomping steps and leering grins. Dee Farnell finds the right note of faded imperious glamour as Sylvia.

Tracey Noble is loveable as a kooky schoolteacher; Janie Lawson shows bravado as a blithe and remorseless theatre critic, and Eryn Marshall has delicious comic timing in screwball parts including a trainwreck of an actor.

Set designer Ian Croker delivered mod-inspired spaces that use colour to boost energy, while the ever-reliable Anna Senior nailed period and character with buzzing ’50s frocks.

Choreography by Jacquelyn Richards was thoughtful and judicious, with simple movements conveying personality and mood.

The almost all-female cast sustains the ethos of Best’s company Echo Theatre, by providing exceptional roles for women.

“Ruthless!” is an angry comedy, and the director and cast relish the arch humour and dizzy plot, for a demented but unrepentant night of entertainment.