A fiery burst of flamenco passion

Music / “Sketches Of Spain”, Australian Chamber Orchestra. At Llewellyn Hall, April 2. Reviewed by DANTE COSTA.

RICHARD Tognetti leads the Australian Chamber Orchestra in an exciting and immersive national tour landing in Canberra last night (April 2).

In collaboration with Australian jazz musicians Matt McMahon on piano, Phil Slater on trumpet, Brett Hirst on bass and Jess Ciampa on drums, the ACO took to the stage of an almost packed Llewellyn Hall with a vibrant and exciting array of Spanish-inspired repertoire.

From Boccherini to Ravel to Chick Corea, the program presented a diverse spectrum of Spanish music with something for everyone to enjoy. The concert presented a colourful fusion of jazz, blues and classical music, which highlighted the flavourful and fascinating influence of Spanish rhythms and textures.

The ensemble opened with a fiery yet commanding “Ibéria: I. Par les rues et par les chemins” by Debussy. The melody was played with colourful triplet rhythms and brilliant tone colours. It was bright, dynamic and march-like, parading the sprightly and vibrant flavours of Spanish music; a great choice to open the program.

Ravel’s “Blues Violin Sonata” was well polished and displayed impressive musicality by the group. They breezed through the piece effortlessly with clean articulation and beautiful lyricism. The blues feel was captured masterfully, and the performance was enhanced by the surprise appearance of a Stroh Violin played by Tognetti.

The Bizet was characterised by captivating artistic flare and provocative, dynamic melodies. In yet another display of breathtaking musicality, ACO presented an alluring and dramatic piece and highlighted the rich and vibrant flavours of Spanish music.

This passion was captured by the rousing interpretation of Boccherini’s “Musica notturna delle strade di Madrid”, which evoked the vibrant and vivacious sights and sounds of Madrid on a hot evening. The audience was transported from the concert hall to the lively and bustling nocturnal streets of Madrid. The piece had colourful legato sections, laced with fast virtuosic passages that were executed with great technical precision. They exhibited a keen and impressive sense of ensemble cohesion that greatly enriched the performance.

The final two pieces of the program wonderfully captured the essence of Spain and its musical influence.

ACO was re-joined on the stage by McMahon, Slater, Hist and Ciampa as they took the audience on a journey through the rich and colourful history of fiery flamenco music. “Sketches of Spain: Solea” displayed tone colours that were warm, full and provocative which contrasted nicely with the virtuosic jazzy passages at the end of the piece.

Chick Corea’s “Spain” was performed with convincing rhythmic patterns that maintained a lively and engaging energy making the piece even more enjoyable. The concert concluded with a rapturous applause from the audience and judging by the length of the ovation, the performance was welcomely received by the audience.