A third of the ACT comes down with covid

CANBERRA has recorded more than 175,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic (March 2020), the equivalent of more than a third of the ACT’s total population.
It comes with 1208 new cases of covid today reported by ACT Health today, 709 via PCR tests and 499 via RATs.
ACT Health report there are 135 people in hospitals around Canberra with COVID-19, with four in the intensive care unit and three requiring ventilation.
Since the start of the pandemic (March 2020), 175,923 total cases have been recorded in Canberra, and there are 7192 currently active cases.
