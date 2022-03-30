Ace it with the suicide kings and the death card

… You’ve got to know when to hold ’em

Know when to fold ’em

Know when to walk away

And know when to run.

– “The Gambler”, Kenny Rogers

Most people who play card games probably give little thought to the cards they’re playing with, but playing cards have an interesting history, says CLIVE WILLIAMS.

THE most common pack of playing cards used in the world today is the standard 52-card deck, known as the English-pattern pack. It originated in Britain in 1480 based on imported French playing cards from Rouen and Antwerp. All early cards were single-headed, but around 1860, the double-headed cards used on modern decks first appeared.

The fanciful design on the Ace of Spades began in the reign of James I (1603-1625). He passed a law requiring an insignia on that card as proof of payment of tax. From then until 1960, decks of playing cards printed and sold in the UK were taxed and sealed with a government duty wrapper.

A standard 52-card deck comprises 13 of each of four suits: Clubs (♣), Diamonds (♦), Hearts (♥) and Spades (♠). Each suit includes three “court” cards: the King, Queen and Jack, all with double-headed images. Each suit also includes 10 numeral cards, from 1 to 10. The card with just one “pip” is the Ace.

French card makers in the late 16th century standardised the suits of Spades, Hearts, Diamonds, and Clubs with the four “Kings”: David, Alexander, Charlemagne and Augustus.

Two of the Kings are referred to as “Suicide Kings”. The King of Hearts is typically shown with a sword behind his head, making him appear to be stabbing himself. Similarly, the one-eyed King of Diamonds is typically shown with an axe behind his head with the blade facing toward him. These depictions, and their blood-red colour, led to the nickname “Suicide Kings”.

The Queen of Hearts is Judith, a biblical figure. The Queen of Diamonds is Rachel, also a biblical figure. The Queen of Spades is Pallas, another name for the goddess Athena. The Queen of Clubs is Argine, an anagram of Regina (Latin for “queen”).

The Queen of Spades usually holds a sceptre and is sometimes known as “the bedpost queen” or “black lady”. She also is the only queen facing left. In many decks, the Queen of Clubs holds a flower so is known as the “flower queen”.

The Jack or Knave has a man in courtier dress, generally associated with Europe of the 16th or 17th century. The usual rank of a Jack is between the 10 and the Queen. The Jack is probably Ogier the Dane (a knight of Charlemagne).

The Ace of Spades, unique with its large, ornate spade, is sometimes referred to as the Death Card, and in some games is used as a trump card. It is traditionally the highest and most valued card in the deck of playing cards in English-speaking countries. It is often used as a military unit symbol. Some American units in Vietnam used it as a psychological weapon, leaving the Ace of Spades on the bodies of dead Viet Cong.

The Joker is a playing card found in most modern card decks as an addition to the standard four suits. The Joker originated in the US during the Civil War; it was created as a trump card for the game of Euchre. In many card games the Joker is a “wild card” that can be used as any card.

There are many expressions from playing cards in everyday speech – to lay one’s cards on the table (to be open), to know which card to play (to be astute), a person can be described as “several cards short of a full deck” (a bit slow on the uptake), to play one’s cards right (to take advantage of an opportunity), a house of cards (a weak structure prone to collapse), to keep one’s cards close to the chest (to be secretive), to mark someone’s card (to tip them off), to ace it (to win well) etcetera.

To end on a lighter note:

A man confides it is his wife’s 40th birthday in two days, and she had told him she would like something with diamonds. He goes out and buys her a nice pack of playing cards.

A man walks into a bar. After buying a beer he looks around and sees three men and a dog playing bridge. Amazed, the man wanders over and starts watching the card game. After watching for 10 minutes, the man leans over to the dog’s partner and whispers “That’s one really smart dog!”. The man whispers back gloomily “Not really – when he gets a good hand, he wags his tail!”

Clive Williams is a Canberra columnist