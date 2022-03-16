ACT bushfire season comes to an end

The official 2021-22 bushfire season for the ACT began November 1, 2021 and ESA have declared it will reach its end today, March 16.

With above average rainfall and cooler conditions, the ACT is in a state of below-normal fire potential.

From tomorrow, fire permits will no longer be required for rural land holders wishing to conduct burns. Land holders are still asked to notify authorities if they plan to conduct burns.

ESA have said despite the end of the official bushfire season, natural disasters can still occur all year round and it is important that Canberrans remain vigilant and continue to be prepared.