ACT community pharmacies hit 100,000 covid vaccinations

ACT pharmacies have delivered 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines since being brought into the vaccination program in late July.

ACT Branch president of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Simon Blacker, said the 65 territory pharmacies participating in the program had topped the 100,000-mark for the number of Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines administered by the sector yesterday (January 27).

“The territory’s community pharmacies have played a major role in helping get the ACT’s population to optimum vaccination levels,” Mr Blacker said.

“Considering how late in the program pharmacies were included, this is a great result and one which reflects the growing recognition of the importance of community pharmacies as health hubs.”