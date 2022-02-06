ACT consent reform bill to be introduced to Assembly

A BILL to reform consent laws in the ACT will be introduced to the Legislative Assembly this week.
Labor MLA Dr Marisa Paterson’s amendment bill proposes changing the ACT’s Crimes Act 1900 to introduce a communicative model of consent, where sexual partners must freely and voluntarily give consent through words or action.
The legislative move would also allow the individual to withdraw consent during any stage of the sexual act.
Ms Paterson, who is expected to introduce the bill in the ACT Assembly this week, said a new model of consent on sexual assault will provide greater protection and justice for both victims and survivors.
“The level of sexual violence in the community is unacceptable and this reform is a critical step in delivering justice to victims and survivors of sexual violence,” Ms Paterson said.
“Together with community education and awareness, these reforms will help us transition to a society where healthy, respectful relationships form the basis of sexual activity, and where consent must be given, and is not to be presumed.”
Affirmative consent laws were passed in NSW last year.
