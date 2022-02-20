ACT covid case numbers return to last week’s highs
NEW covid case numbers returned to last week’s high today (February 20) with ACT Health reporting 560 infections, a big lift on yesterday’s 355.
Of the new cases, 234 were PCR and 326 rapid antigen testing. There are 2823 active cases in the ACT. The territory has had 44,651 covid cases since March 12.
There are 35 people with covid in hospital, a fall of five patients on yesterday’s 40. One person is in ICU and another on a ventilator.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Become a supporter
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply