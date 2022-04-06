ACT covid cases back over 1000

ACT Health has today (April 6) reported there are four people in intensive care with covid, with two people needing ventilators and 42 people in hospital as new cases jumped back over 1000.

The ACT has recorded 1149 cases today, with 642 results from PCR tests and 507 RATs, up from 918 cases yesterday.

Double vaccinated Canberrans aged five and over number 96.3 per cent, a drop on reports yesterday of 98.7 per cent due to a revision in ACT Health’s estimate of the ACT population.

Children aged five to 11 who have received one dose number 80.4 per cent, and 73.8 per cent of Canberran’s aged 16+ have received three doses of a covid vaccine.