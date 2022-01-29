ACT covid crisis indicators soften

THE covid crisis indicators have softened over recent days, according to the latest figures from ACT Health today (January 29).

Patients in ACT hospitals as at 8pm yesterday were at 61 (including five in intensive care and one on a ventilator), down from yesterday’s 66 and this week’s record of 73 on Thursday.

New cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday are at 620 (438 PCR and 182 rapid antigen tests), a big and incremental drop from Wednesday’s 896 cases.

And active cases in the ACT are at 4648, a slight fall on yesterday’s 4744.

There have been 34,936 (26,898 PCR and 8038 RAT) cases since March 12.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the ACT had reached the Omicron peak and should start to see a gradual decrease in hospitalisation in coming weeks.

With COVID-19 patient numbers stabilised at around 70 in recent days, the Canberra Health Services internal modelling indicated the ACT had likely now reached the peak of this outbreak.

“More than half of our COVID-19 positive inpatients are in hospital for a reason other than COVID-19, with many of these asymptomatic or experiencing only mild symptoms. In recent days, COVID-19-specific admissions have stabilised at 3-4 per day. It remains a consistent trend that those patients requiring an ICU admission, and mechanical ventilation, are largely unvaccinated,” he said.

“Case numbers have stabilised between 800-1000 each day the ACT. High vaccination rates and the less severe illness associated with Omicron mean the average length of stay for patients hospitalised due to COVID-19 remains around two days. Only a small number of patients require ICU care. Most of these patients have longer stays in hospital and report they are either unvaccinated or have had only one dose of a vaccine.”

Mr Barr said the territory was preparing for winter when the ACT was likely to face a further covid wave combined with the annual flu season.