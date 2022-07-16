ACT covid hospital case numbers leap to a new high

COVID hospital cases leapt to a new high as daily infection numbers dropped slightly, according to ACT Health numbers today (July 16).

There are 156 people in hospital with covid in the ACT compared to yesterday’s 135. There are four people in intensive care and three are being ventilated.

Meanwhile the daily case numbers dropped from yesterday’s 1208 to today’s 1104 (detected from 689 PCR tests and 415 RATs).