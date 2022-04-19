ACT covid hospital numbers on the rise

ACT Health has recorded a rise in people hospitalised with COVID-19 in the ACT.

As of today (April 19), there are 64 people are hospitalised with the virus, two of whom are in ICU and one is on a ventilator. This is up from the 58 people recorded in yesterday’s figures.

The ACT recorded 816 new cases of covid today, 320 from PCR tests and 496 from RATs. There are currently 5097 active cases in Canberra.

A total of 96.7 per cent of Canberrans aged five and over have received two doses of a covid vaccine. 74.5 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had three doses.