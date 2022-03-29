ACT covid numbers back on the rise

NEW covid numbers in Canberra have risen to over 1000 again, ACT Health has confirmed.

ACT Health has reported 1063 new cases today (March 29), 464 were detected by PCR tests and 599 by RATs.

There are now 5972 active cases in the territory.

There are 49 people in hospital, up from 46 yesterday, and four remain in ICU. No one is on a ventilator.

According to the latest vaccine data available, 97.8 per cent of people aged five and older have received two doses of the vaccine. 72.8 per cent of people aged 16+ have received three doses, and 80.1 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received one dose.

There are 5972 active cases in the ACT, and there have been 75,421 cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Southern NSW Local Health District recorded 463 new cases of covid, 144 of which are in Queanbeyan.