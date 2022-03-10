ACT covid numbers remain steady

COVID numbers throughout Canberra remain steady, according to the latest figures from ACT Health.

There were 821 new covid cases recorded today (March 10) with 456 PCR results and 365 RATs.

37 patients remain in hospital, with two in intensive care and one being ventilated.

On the vaccination front, 79 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose, 93.5 per cent of people aged five and above have received two doses and 69.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received their booster dose.