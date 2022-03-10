News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 15°/19° | Thursday, March 10, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

ACT covid numbers remain steady

COVID numbers throughout Canberra remain steady, according to the latest figures from ACT Health.

There were 821 new covid cases recorded today (March 10) with 456 PCR results and 365 RATs.

37 patients remain in hospital, with two in intensive care and one being ventilated.

On the vaccination front, 79 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose, 93.5 per cent of people aged five and above have received two doses and 69.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received their booster dose.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Government announces $38 billion defence force boost
News

Government announces $38 billion defence force boost

In his second big defence announcement in under a week, Scott Morrison on Thursday (March 10) will outline plans for a major expansion of Australia’s defence workforce to more than 101,000 by 2040, reports MICHELLE GRATTAN.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews