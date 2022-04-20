ACT covid numbers rise again

ACT Health has recorded more than 1000 cases of COVID-19 today (April 20), up from 816 yesterday.

Canberra has recorded 1180 covid cases, with 570 from PCR tests, and 610 from RATs.

There are 63 people in hospital, down by one case from yesterday, with two people in ICU and one needing ventilation.

People aged five and over, who have received two doses of a covid vaccine, number 96.7 per cent, and 80.6 per cent of children between five and 11 have received one dose. Canberrans who have received three doses of a covid vaccine number 74.7 per cent.