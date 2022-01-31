ACT economy second worst in country, report reveals

THE ACT is the second worst performing economy in the nation, according to a new report.

The nation’s capital also has the second highest level of unemployment at 4.5 per cent, and the second lowest retail spending in Australia.

The figures from the CommSec State of the States report has the ACT ahead of only the Northern Territory on economic performance.

Tasmania remains Australia’s best performing economy, ranking first for relative unemployment and retail spending.

The report, from the nation’s largest banking group, did however rank the ACT third on the economic growth indicator, up 22 per cent.

The value of new home loan commitments in the ACT was also 63.5 per cent above the decade average.