ACT economy third worst in country, report shows

THE ACT has the third worst performing economy in the nation, according to the latest CommSec State of the States report.

The nation’s capital also has the second highest level of unemployment, and the third lowest retail spending in Australia.

The quarterly report, which compares eight key economic indicators across the states and territories, also has the ACT recording the slowest economic growth, with nominal economic activity of 4.3 per cent, behind Victoria (up 7.3 per cent) and South Australia (up 8.1 per cent).

For the ninth quarter in a row, Tasmania led the rankings as the best performing economy, while Western Australia has the strongest job market with unemployment 38.1 per cent below its decade-average level.

The ACT’s jobless rate is 3.4 per cent, or 15.1 per cent below the decade-average.

The report did however rank the ACT second on equipment investment and dwelling starts.

The report also found the ACT, South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland have annual growth rates equal or exceeding the national average on four of the eight indicators.