ACT introduces contraceptive vaccine for kangaroo management

THE ACT government have announced today (April 14) they will integrate fertility control into the ACT’s kangaroo management program.

More than $1.2 million has been committed through to June 2025, to use a GonaCon Immunocontraceptive vaccine as an “effective and long-lasting” fertility control treatment for female kangaroos.

Environment minister Rebecca Vassarotti says recent trials of GonaCon are showing that about 80 per cent of female kangaroos remain infertile five years after treatment.

“Today’s announcement marks the transition from small-scale trials of GonaCon to broader management use, with the vaccine to be utilised across multiple sites over time.

ACT Conservator for Flora and Fauna, Ian Walker, says this year kangaroos will be darted with anaesthetics and injected with GonaCon by hand.

“In future, GonaCon will also be administered remotely using a dart that simultaneously injects GonaCon and sprays a marking paint on the fur of the animal,” he says.

“Fertility control methods are best suited to relatively small, discrete populations with minimal immigration, so culling will continue to be required as part of ongoing kangaroo management.”