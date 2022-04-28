ACT leads nation in manufacturing worker shortage

THE manufacturing sector in Canberra suffers from a greater shortage of workers than the rest of the country, new research shows.

The city ranks first in a list of the country’s biggest shortages of manufacturing workers followed by Sydney, Rockingham and Melbourne.

The manufacturing skills index, compiled by ECI Software Solutions, found that there are two vacancies for every one applicant in Canberra, with 52.08 per cent of jobs at risk of remaining unfilled.

Overall in Australia, 32.09 per cent of manufacturing vacancies are at risk of sitting empty without the people equipped to do the roles, the research indicated.

Conversely, in Cairns there are up to five times as many people searching for vacancies in the field than there are jobs available.

Commenting on the research, Joe Wrightman, APAC MFG Managing Director at ECI Software Solutions said: “What is clear from this research is that while apprenticeships and a retraining program will be highly beneficial for bridging the skills gap, so too will be more employers branching out and considering a remote work policy,” Mr Wrightman said.