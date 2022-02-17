ACT man in his 20s dies from covid

A CANBERRA man in his 20s has died from COVID-19, ACT Health has reported today (February 17).

It brings the territory’s covid death toll to 32, and comes as the ACT recorded 537 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. (275 PCR and 262 RAT).

There are now 2565 active cases of covid in the ACT, and 47 people currently hospitalised. Three of those in hospital are in intensive care and two are on ventilators.

On the vaccine front, 62.9 per cent of people 16 or older have received their booster dose and 76.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose.