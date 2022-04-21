ACT man in his 80s dies with COVID-19

ACT Health has today (April 21) reported the death of a man in his 80s with COVID-19, marking the 48th life lost since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as the ACT records 1265 new cases, 706 from PCR tests and 559 from RATs.

There are 61 people in hospital with covid, with three in intensive care and one on ventilation.

People aged five and over who have received two doses of a vaccine number 96.8 per cent, and 74.8 per cent of people aged 16+ have received three doses.