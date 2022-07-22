ACT man in his 80s dies with covid

A MAN in his 80s has died with COVID-19, marking the 86th covid-related death in Canberra since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as ACT Health reported a decline in hospitalisations, 152, down from the the 165 recorded in yesterday’s figures.

Four people are in intensive care, but none are currently on ventilators.

Daily case numbers also fell to 891 today (July 22), down from the 1407 recorded yesterday.

There are now 6301 active cases in the territory.