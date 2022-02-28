ACT man in his 80s dies with covid

ACT Health has reported this morning (February 28) that a man in his 80s has died with COVID-19, as the ACT recorded 464 new cases of the virus.

His death brings the ACT’s total covid death toll to 44.

Of the 464 positive cases recorded today, 234 were from RATs and 230 were from PCR tests.

There are 44 people in hospital, but none in ICU or on a ventilator.

78.3 per cent of ACT residents aged five to 11 years old have received their first dose, and 67.4 per cent of people over 16 years have received their booster shot.