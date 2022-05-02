ACT man in his 90s dies with covid

ACT Health has reported the death of a man in his 90s with COVID-19 today (May 2), marking the 52nd death in Canberra since the beginning of the pandemic.

It comes as the territory recorded 798 new cases of the virus today, 360 via PCR tests and 438 via RATs.

There are currently 5725 active cases of covid in the ACT.

Hospital numbers have fallen to 66, with two people currently in intensive care and none on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, 97 per cent of people aged five and over have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 75.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had three doses.