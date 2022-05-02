ACT man in his 90s dies with covid

ACT Health has reported the death of a man in his 90s with COVID-19 today (May 2), marking the 52nd death in Canberra since the beginning of the pandemic.
It comes as the territory recorded 798 new cases of the virus today, 360 via PCR tests and 438 via RATs.
There are currently 5725 active cases of covid in the ACT.
Hospital numbers have fallen to 66, with two people currently in intensive care and none on ventilators.
On the vaccination front, 97 per cent of people aged five and over have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 75.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had three doses.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply