90th covid death as ACT hospital cases jump

A MAN in his 80s has died with COVID-19, bringing Canberra’s covid death toll to 90.

It comes as ACT Health reported eight new hospitalisations as a result of the virus today (July 28), bringing the total to 149 people. Two people are in intensive care and none are on ventilators.

The territory also saw 1000 new cases of covid recorded in the latest reporting period, 562 via PCR tests and 438 via RATs.

It brings the total active cases to 5533.