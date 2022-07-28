News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 7°/9° | Thursday, July 28, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

90th covid death as ACT hospital cases jump

A MAN in his 80s has died with COVID-19, bringing Canberra’s covid death toll to 90.

 It comes as ACT Health reported eight new hospitalisations as a result of the virus today (July 28), bringing the total to 149 people. Two people are in intensive care and none are on ventilators.

The territory also saw 1000 new cases of covid recorded in the latest reporting period, 562 via PCR tests and 438 via RATs.

It brings the total active cases to 5533.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Scrapping of ABCC to cost ACT millions
News

Scrapping of ABCC to cost ACT millions

The federal government’s decision to dismantle the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC) will cost next week’s ACT budget tens of millions of dollars, according to Master Builders Australia.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews