Covid death as hospital numbers soften

ACT Health has reported the death of a man in his 90s with COVID-19 today (April 22), marking the 49th life lost since the beginning of the pandemic.

It comes as the territory recorded 1041 new cases of the virus, 609 detected by PCR tests and 432 detected by RATs.

There are now 5676 active cases in the ACT.

Hospital numbers fell to 57 today, down from the 61 reported in yesterday’s figures. Two people are currently in intensive care with covid and none are on ventilators.

According to today’s vaccine data, 96.8 per cent of Canberrans aged five and over have had two doses and 74.8 per cent aged 16 and over have had three doses.