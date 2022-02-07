Another covid death as ACT case numbers hit year low

A MAN in his 90s has died with COVID-19 in Canberra as the ACT records 299 new cases of the virus, the lowest daily number this year.



There have now been 29 deaths since the virus began in Canberra.

ACT Health is today (February 7) reporting another drop in case numbers with 299, a fall on yesterday’s 323.

Of the 299 new cases recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (February 6), 123 were detected from PCR testing and 178 from rapid antigen tests.

Fifty-seven people are now in hospital as a result of COVID-19, including two people in intensive care, one of whom requires ventilation.

ACT Health says more than 54 per cent of Canberrans aged 16 and older have received their booster and 98.6 per cent of Canberrans aged 12 and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.