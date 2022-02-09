ACT records another covid death

ACT Health has reported the death of a man in his 90s from COVID-19 today (February 9).

It marks the 31st death in the territory since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 475 new cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, 281 of which were PCR and 194 RAT.

There are 2365 active cases in the ACT, with 54 people in hospital including four in intensive care and one person on a ventilator.

ACT residents aged 16 and over who have received a booster shot number 57.2 per cent, and residents aged between five and 11 who have received one vaccine dose number 74.5 per cent.