ACT records fourth covid death this week

A CANBERRA man in his 80s has died from COVID-19, ACT Health has reported today (January 28).

His death marks the fourth life lost to the virus this week, and the 26th since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as the ACT recorded 734 new cases of the virus today, 478 of which were detected by PCR tests and 256 detected by Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs).

There are currently 4744 active cases in the community (2952 PCR and 1792 RAT).

Sixty-six people are hospitalised with the virus, including five in intensive care and one being ventilated.

On the vaccine front, 63.3 per cent of children aged five to 11 years have now had one dose and 44.9 per cent of those aged over 18 years have received their booster.