ACT records highest number of new covid cases since January

ACT HEALTH has recorded another 1311 covid cases today, the highest number since January 19.

Of today’s cases, 727 were detected by PCR tests and 584 were detected by RATs.

There are now 4894 active cases in the ACT, with 63,148 recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 39 people in hospital with the virus, three of whom are in intensive care. There is one person on a ventilator.

According to the latest vaccine data available, 70.8 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have had their booster dose. 79.3 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose and 21.1 per cent have had two doses.