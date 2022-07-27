News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Wednesday, July 27, 2022

ACT records more than 1000 new covid cases

THE ACT has returned to recording more than 1000 new COVID-19 cases today (July 27), as hospital numbers continue to lower.

ACT Health reports 1104 new cases of COVID-19 throughout Canberra, via 608 PCRs and 496 RATs.

People in hospital with COVID-19 now number 141, down from 151 yesterday.

There remains one person in the intensive care unit, but not requiring ventilation.

