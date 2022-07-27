ACT records more than 1000 new covid cases

THE ACT has returned to recording more than 1000 new COVID-19 cases today (July 27), as hospital numbers continue to lower.
ACT Health reports 1104 new cases of COVID-19 throughout Canberra, via 608 PCRs and 496 RATs.
People in hospital with COVID-19 now number 141, down from 151 yesterday.
There remains one person in the intensive care unit, but not requiring ventilation.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply