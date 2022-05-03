ACT records third covid-related death in four days

ACT Health has today (May 3) recorded the death of a man in his 90s with COVID-19, marking the 53rd death in Canberra since the beginning of the pandemic.

It comes as Canberra records 1027 new cases, 462 via positive PCR tests and 565 via RATs.

There are 64 people in hospital with covid, with four people in the intensive care unit and none needing ventilation.

On the vaccination front, 97 per cent of Canberrans aged five and older have received two doses of a vaccine, 75.4 percent of Canberrans aged 16+ have received three doses of a vaccine and children aged between five and 11 who have received one dose number 80.7 per cent.