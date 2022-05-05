ACT records third day of more than 1000 cases

COVID hospital numbers in the ACT have risen to 70 people today (May 5), up from 67 yesterday, as the Territory records a third day of more than 1000 cases.
Canberra has recorded 1085 covid cases, with 608 through PCR tests and 477 from RATs.
Of the 70 people in hospital, four are in the intensive care unit and none require ventilation.
There have been 108,830 cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic.
