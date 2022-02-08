ACT records thirtieth covid death

ACT Health has reported the death of a man in his 70s from COVID-19 today (February 8), marking the territory’s 30th death since the beginning of the pandemic.

There was also a jump in new covid cases with 495 detected in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, 264 of which were detected by PCR tests and 231 detected by Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). This is up from the 299 reported in yesterday’s figures.

There are now 2369 total active cases of the virus throughout Canberra. 55 people are in hospital including one in intensive care and one being ventilated.

On the vaccine front, 56.3 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have now had their booster dose and 74.4 per cent of children aged five to 11 have now received their first dose.