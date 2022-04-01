ACT records three covid deaths in two days

THREE people have died with COVID-19 in Canberra in the past two days.

ACT Health today (April 1) reported that a man in his 40s had died with the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the ACT since the pandemic started to 42.

An 80-year-old man and a woman aged over 100 died from COVID-19 earlier in the week.

It comes as the territory recorded 1014 new covid cases, consisting of 446 rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 568 positive PCRs.

The ACT now has 5977 active cases of coronavirus, up from the 5917 reported yesterday (March 31).

There are currently 46 patients receiving care in hospital, with two of them in ICU, and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, new covid cases in the southern NSW region have more than doubled in a day.

There were 629 new cases of the virus recorded today including 382 RATs and 247 PCRs.

That’s an increase of 265 infections in the past 24 hours.

Two-hundred and fifty of the new cases were in the Queanbeyan-Palerang area, while 114 were detected in Goulburn-Mulwaree.