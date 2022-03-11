ACT records three covid deaths

ACT Health has today (March 11) reported the death of three people with COVID-19, bringing the territory’s covid death toll to 37.

Of the deaths, one man was in his 70s, one man was in his 80s and one woman was in her 80s. Two of these deaths occurred within the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday and one occurred in February.

It comes as the ACT recorded 791 new cases of the virus, bringing the territory’s total active cases to 3899.

Of the new cases, 456 were detected by PCR tests and 335 were detected by RATs.

The number of those hospitalised with covid has dropped to 31, down from the 37 reported yesterday. There is one person in intensive care and one person on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, 79 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had their first dose and 10.8 per cent have had their second dose. 70.1 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have received their booster dose.

It brings the total percentage of those over the age of five who are fully vaccinated (two doses) to 93.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, there were 114 new cases of covid reported in Queanbeyan-Palerang. The Southern NSW Local Health District also reported the death of a man in his 70s with covid from the Bega Valley.