ACT residents urged to hand in unregistered firearms

CANBERRANS are being encouraged to hand in unregistered or illegal firearms, parts, or ammunition to the police without penalty, under an ongoing national firearm amnesty.

In coming weeks, Crime Stoppers and the federal government, will run a three-month long campaign asking the public to surrender weapons to the ACT Firearms Registry in Mitchell or to police.

With over 260,000 unregistered guns estimated to be in circulation in Australia, the campaign supports police efforts to stop criminal gangs possessing, using, and trading illicit firearms.

“Criminals often go to great lengths to obtain a firearm illegally and then conceal it from authorities, and it’s unlikely they would go to that effort unless they are prepared to use it,” Crime Stoppers Australia Chair, Dr Vince Hughes said.

“We have seen the tragic loss of life and severe injuries that occur when people turn a blind eye and allow illegal firearms to remain in the community.”

“With the Commonwealth Government, police services across the country and Crime Stoppers working together on this campaign, you need to surrender that gun now or risk being reported by someone who has information about you.”

The permanent national firearms amnesty commenced in July 2021.

During the last national firearms amnesty, held in 2017, Australians handed in more than 57,000 firearms – including 699 firearms and 60 parts and accessories in the ACT.

Anyone who hands in a firearm or related item to ACT Policing will not be prosecuted or fined.