ACT SES deployed to NSW to help flood recovery

THE ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) has today (March 10) deployed 18 people from the ACT State Emergency Service (SES) to assist in storm and flood recovery efforts across NSW.

This is in addition to the deployment of the Specialist Intelligence Gathering (SIG) helicopter for aerial support, and seven staff and volunteers in Incident Management Team (IMT) specialist roles including public information, mapping and incident control.

ESA say they’re well equipped to manage storm and flood incidents in the ACT.

ACTSES is reminding the community to prepare their properties for the unpredictable nature of storms and heavy rainfall.