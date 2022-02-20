ACT sport man facing child sex charges

POLICE have charged a 55-year-old man with six offences after an investigation into his alleged grooming, trafficking and sexual activity with children and teenagers involved in sports programs in the ACT between 1994 and 2005.

In July, police say its e Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Team received information alleging that the man had attempted to groom a girl between 1994 and 1999.

During the ensuing investigation, allegations of additional offences by the man against three other victims were supplied to police. These allegations include committing offences in Australia and overseas.

The man was arrested in Holt yesterday (February 19).

The alleged six offences comprise:

Four counts of acts of indecency upon a young person, against three victims, punishable by imprisonment for 10 years.

Two counts of sexual conduct involving a child under 16, against one victim, punishable by imprisonment for 12 years (overseas conduct).

He is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday where police say they will oppose bail.

The investigation into this matter is continuing and additional charges may be laid.

Anyone with information relating to this matter should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers website.