ACT to ease vaccine mandate rules

COVID-19 vaccine mandates will be removed for health workers and teachers in the ACT from next week.
Canberra’s Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman has advised the government she intends to revoke the mandates from 11.59pm next Friday (May 13).
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the Chief Health Officer is satisfied that the high level of vaccination coverage across the territory has reduced the risk of outbreaks and poor health outcomes in primary school and early childhood education settings.
Ms Stephen-Smith confirmed vaccine mandates will remain in place for aged care and disability workers in line with national requirements.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply