ACT woman in her 90s dies with covid

ACT Health has today (March 15) reported the death of a Canberra woman in her 90s with COVID-19, bringing the territory’s covid death toll to 38.

It comes as Canberra recorded a rise in new covid cases. There were 786 new cases of the virus reported today, 347 of which tested positive to PCR tests and 439 tested positive to RATs.

There are currently 3896 active cases in the territory, and there have now been 60,654 cases reported in Canberra since the beginning of the pandemic.

Forty people in the ACT are hospitalised with covid, four of whom are in intensive care. There is nobody currently on a ventilator.

A total of 70.7 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have now received a booster dose of the covid vaccine. 79.3 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose and 18.3 per cent have had two doses.

Together, 94.6 per cent of Canberrans aged five and over are now fully vaccinated (two doses).