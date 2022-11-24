ActewAGL proud to maintain carbon-neutral status

ActewAGL Retail has been independently certified as carbon-neutral through Climate Active for the second year running – both for ActewAGL operations, as well as its carbon-neutral gas product.

CLIMATE Active is an initiative between the federal government and Australian businesses that voluntarily support climate action.

Climate Active certification verifies businesses that have credibly achieved net zero emissions.

Organisations must show rigorous adherence to standards to become certified. Certification enables consumers to easily identify carbon-neutral businesses and products, so they can choose brands making a difference by reducing their environmental impact.

ActewAGL Retail’s general manager Rachael Turner says: “We are thrilled to have again been certified as carbon-neutral by Climate Active.

“Customers who choose ActewAGL will know they’re making a great choice and helping with collective action on climate change.

“Achieving this position of net zero emissions is another significant way we are demonstrating our commitment, in practical terms, to a more sustainable future – for our people, customers and the broader community.”

To further reflect its strong position on sustainability, ActewAGL recently launched a “Sustainability Promise”, which includes a commitment to maintaining Climate Active Certification, helping one in four ACT households drive an EV by 2030, and helping 30 per cent of ACT homes to be powered by solar by 2025.

“As the leading energy retailer in the region, we recognise the responsibility we have to provide products and services that help reduce environmental impacts and meet the evolving needs of our community,” Rachael says.

“Through our partnership with SolarHub and the new Smart Energy Hub in Mitchell, we now offer a range of solutions to help customers sustainably power their homes, businesses, and cars.

“We’ve also launched our online evHub, helping customers drive an electric vehicle sooner – with products and services to find, finance and charge electric vehicles.

“This expanded range of sustainable products and services, alongside the renewable and carbon-neutral options we offer on our energy products, are just the beginning.”

