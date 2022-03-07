Active covid cases in Canberra fall

ACT Health has recorded a drop in Canberra’s active COVID-19 cases today (March 7).

There are now 3998 active cases throughout the territory, a fall from the 4227 reported yesterday.

There has been a total of 54,683 covid cases recorded in the ACT since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours there were 553 new cases of covid recorded. 285 were detected by PCR tests and 268 were detected by RATs.

There are 39 people in hospital with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care. One is on a ventilator.

According to the latest data, 69.2 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have received their booster dose of the vaccination, while 78.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose.