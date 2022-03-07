News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 20°/20° | Monday, March 7, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Active covid cases in Canberra fall

ACT Health has recorded a drop in Canberra’s active COVID-19 cases today (March 7).

There are now 3998 active cases throughout the territory, a fall from the 4227 reported yesterday.

There has been a total of 54,683 covid cases recorded in the ACT since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours there were 553 new cases of covid recorded. 285 were detected by PCR tests and 268 were detected by RATs.

There are 39 people in hospital with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care. One is on a ventilator.

According to the latest data, 69.2 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have received their booster dose of the vaccination, while 78.8 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had one dose.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Severe weather warning issued for ACT
News

Severe weather warning issued for ACT

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds in the ACT over the coming days, with the potential of wind gusts up to 90km/h tomorrow (March 8).

Hoon drivers damage police car
News

Hoon drivers damage police car

Police found themselves blocked off a Fyshwick road on Friday night (March 4), when attempting to stop a group of hoon drivers doing burnouts.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews