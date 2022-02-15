Active covid cases in southern nsw fall

THE Southern NSW Local Health District has today (February 15) reported 2535 active cases of COVID-19, a drop from yesterday’s 2631.
There were 201 new cases of the virus recorded in the past 24 hours.
Throughout the district there are 21 people hospitalised with covid, with only one person currently in intensive care.
Throughout southern NSW there are:
- 12 new cases in the Bega Valley
- 12 in Eurobodalla
- 54 in Goulburn Mulwaree
- 78 in Queanbeyan-Palerang
- 25 in the Snowy Monaro
- 5 in the Upper Lachlan
- 15 in the Yass Valley
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply