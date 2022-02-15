Active covid cases in southern nsw fall

THE Southern NSW Local Health District has today (February 15) reported 2535 active cases of COVID-19, a drop from yesterday’s 2631.

There were 201 new cases of the virus recorded in the past 24 hours.

Throughout the district there are 21 people hospitalised with covid, with only one person currently in intensive care.

Throughout southern NSW there are:

12 new cases in the Bega Valley

12 in Eurobodalla

54 in Goulburn Mulwaree

78 in Queanbeyan-Palerang

25 in the Snowy Monaro

5 in the Upper Lachlan

15 in the Yass Valley