Active covid cases in the ACT pass 3000

A STEEP rise in new covid cases today (February 23) has seen the ACT’s total active cases pass 3000.

In the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, ACT Health has recorded 946 new cases of covid, up from the 583 reported yesterday. 376 of the new cases were detected by PCR tests and 570 were detected by RATs.

It brings the territory’s total active cases to 3185, and comes as the ACT government confirmed an easing of face mask rules from this Friday.

There are 40 people currently hospitalised with the virus in Canberra, two of whom are in intensive care.

On the vaccination front, 65.8 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have received their booster dose while 77.7 per cent of children aged 5 to eleven have receive d their first dose.