Active covid numbers on the decline in southern NSW

NEW covid cases slightly rose in southern NSW today (February 8), but total active cases in the district remain on the decline.
Today’s figures from the Southern NSW Local Health District confirm 212 new cases in the last 24 hours, up from the 151 recorded yesterday.
Hospital numbers have also risen from 19 people yesterday, to 21 today, with three people currently in intensive care.
There are however now 2728 active cases throughout the district, representing the sixth consecutive day the number has fallen.
Throughout southern NSW there are:
- 22 new cases in the Bega Valley
- 29 in Eurobodalla
- 38 in Goulburn Mulwaree
- 77 in Queanbeyan-Palerang
- 20 in the Snowy Monaro
- 3 in the Upper Lachlan
- 23 in the Yass Valley
